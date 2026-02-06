‘KKG Parivaar Is Back!’ Original Cast Anupam Kher and Others Reunite as Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Wraps Shoot

The much-loved world of Khosla Ka Ghosla is officially back, and the nostalgia is hitting all the right notes. The original cast of the 2006 cult classic—including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma, Parvin Dabass, and others—has reunited for the highly anticipated sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. With filming now wrapped, the actors are sharing heartfelt moments from the set that underline just how special this reunion has been.

A few days ago, Anupam Kher announced the schedule wrap of the film, describing the experience as both exhausting and exhilarating. Teasing what’s to come, the veteran actor hinted that the sequel would be nothing short of “epic,” instantly raising excitement among fans of the original.

Adding to the buzz, Tara Sharma took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes selfie from the sets, featuring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and other cast members. Her post was equal parts nostalgic and emotional, capturing the spirit of reunion, learning, and deep bonding that defined the shoot.

“Oh Ya Hoo! Déjà Vuuu! #khoslakaghosla Two schedule wrap!” Tara wrote, calling the shoot a mix of fond memories and new adventures. She expressed gratitude for being part of the sequel to what she called a “cult classic,” even though her role is small. According to Tara, the film set truly felt like a family—complete with love, disagreements, laughter, and constant chatter.

One of the most touching parts of her post was her praise for Anupam Kher, whom she fondly called the “ring leader” and the glue that holds the KKG family together. Tara revealed how Kher would often message the cast saying, “KKG Parivaar, meet at dinner at 9 pm,” bringing everyone together to eat, play word games, chat, and laugh after long shooting days.

She also showered praise on Boman Irani, describing him as the “ultimately talented and funny Bawa boss,” and expressed affection for her on-screen husband Parvin Dabass, along with Ranvir Shorey and the rest of the ensemble.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 follows the legacy of the 2006 original directed by Dibakar Banerjee. This time, the sequel is reportedly helmed by Umesh Bisht, known for Pagglait and Gyaarah Gyaarah. With the original cast’s chemistry intact and emotions running high, fans are eagerly awaiting a return to the chaos, warmth, and humour that made Khosla Ka Ghosla unforgettable.