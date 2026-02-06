Nick Jonas Kissing Daughter Malti Marie Melts Hearts as Priyanka Chopra Shares Family Moment

Priyanka Chopra is known for giving fans glimpses into her personal life, and once again, the global star has left social media swooning. The actress recently shared an intimate and heart-melting family moment featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie—and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a beautiful photo of Nick Jonas holding Malti close and gently kissing her on the head. The tender moment instantly struck a chord online, with fans calling it pure love and parenting goals. Adding an interesting detail, Priyanka revealed that the touching image will serve as the back cover for Nick Jonas’ upcoming album, making it even more special.

The post comes just days after Nick Jonas opened up about marriage, fatherhood, and what it means to be a good husband. Appearing on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Wednesday, February 4, the American singer-actor reflected on the values he tries to live by in his relationship with Priyanka. When asked what he aspires to be as a husband, Jonas responded, “Being a good husband, for me, means being reliable, trustworthy.” He added that he wants to lead by example so that daughter Malti Marie grows up seeing how he treats her mother with respect and care.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram Story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since December 2018 and recently celebrated over seven years together. Their love story—often described as a modern fairy tale—began with a direct message in 2016 and quickly evolved into a whirlwind cross-cultural romance. The couple tied the knot in a grand multi-day wedding celebration in India and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka has also been making headlines. In a recent conversation with Screen Rant Plus, she was asked whether she would be part of Don 3 or Krrish 4. While she remained tight-lipped, her playful response—“Exciting times ahead”—sparked fresh speculation. Reports last year suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra could make cameo appearances in Don 3, adding to fan excitement.

Whether it’s family moments or career buzz, Priyanka Chopra continues to balance global stardom with heartfelt authenticity—and fans are loving every bit of it.