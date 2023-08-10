scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) American songwriter Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, who is just called Rodriguez, died on August 8, aged 81. Having started his career in the 1970’s, the singer is known for garnering an Academy Award for his 2013 documentary ‘Searching for Sugar Man’; but after some brief folk rock hits, he quit the music industry for a quiet life.

The singer’s death was later announced on his official website which stated “It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away.”

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old.”

“May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace”

The singer was heavily influenced by Bob Dylan and other 1960s-’70s folk musicians such as The Band and even some other groups that used folk elements in their music as Led Zeppelin and Jethro Tull.

Early on, Rodriguez seemed a very promising success when his 1970 debut album ‘Cold Fact’ was released in Los Angeles and exploded in the US. The Detroit born singer was already familiar in his home state for his club and barroom performances, and with the success of ‘Cold Fact’ Rodriguez was hailed by some to become the next Dylan.

While the singer was unable to repeat his success later with albums such as ‘Coming From Reality’ which was released in 1971, the musician had no idea of the success that he had gained outside the US.

His two albums, and particularly the song ‘Sugar Man’ found a massive following throughout apartheid-era South Africa as well as New Zealand and Australia where by some metrics he is estimated to be even more popular than Elvis Presley.

Information on Rodriguez, however, remained scarce as he had since disappeared from the music scene, living a quite life in Michigan. But upon being discovered later, he suddenly gained massive media exposure, being invited to talk shows such as ‘Show with David Letterman’. Since his 2013 Oscar winning documentary, the singer’s influence has become strong in the folk rock scene.

–IANS

anv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

News

SRK unveils Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' trailer; calls it impressive

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Sports

Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, says Prithvi Shaw after hitting mammoth 244

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US