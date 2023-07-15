scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) The producer of ‘Padmini’, Suvin Varkey, has come out strongly against Malayalam actor Kunchako Boban for not participating in the promotion of the movie.

In a statement, Suvin Varkey said “Thank you all for embracing PADMINI TO YOUR HEARTS. We are overwhemled with all the positive responses and reviews.”

Varkey, however, said that there were a few things to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie.

The producer said that ‘Padmini’ was a profitable affair for them, adding that whatever the Box Officer numbers are, the film was profitable.

He also thanked the production team of Senna, Sreeraj and the entire crew which wrapped up the movie seven days ahead of its schedule.

However, the producer said that for a filmmaker and content creator, it’s the theatre response that matters and that’s where the team needed the charm of stardom from its lead actor to get the more footfalls in theatres.

The producer said, “For Padmini, the lead actor (Kunchacko Boban), who took home Rs 2.5 crore, gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programmes/promotions.”

He further aid that the entire promotion plan and chart of the programmes were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor’s wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie. It’s the same thing what happened to the last 2-3 producers of his movies.

The producer said that someone has to talk and here they were.

He said, “This won’t happen to a movie where this actor is a co-producer. He will sit through every TV interview and will be a guest in every TV show, but when it’s an external producer, he cares the least. Because for him, it’s more fun to be in Europe chilling with friends than promoting the film for which he took home Rs 2.5 crore for 25 days of shoot.”

Varkey added: “In a state where the exibitors protest for movies not getting enough run, it matters why movies are not getting proper recognition.

“Actors also have the responsibility to market the product they get involved in. Out of the 200+ movies released in a year, you have to attract the audience to watch your movie. This is showbiz and your existence is based on the audience verdict. Don’t take the viewers for granted.”

Signing off, the producer sarcastically said, “Special thanks to the producer friends who fought in the producer association in favour of the actor.”

–IANS

aal/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post
Next article
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

News

Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova shocks Jabeur to clinch first Grand Slam title (Ld)

Sports

World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

News

Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’

News

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

News

‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single

Sports

Ashes 2023: No regrets. Surprising to see nasty stuff being said about it, says Carey on Bairstow stumping

News

‘Oppenheimer’ cancels its U.S red carpet as a mark of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strikers

News

Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’

News

Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

News

Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'

News

From receiving paintings to film’s poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares throwback image with 'Questionable moustaches'

News

Shivangi Joshi is honoured to play a journalist in ‘Barsatein’

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Priyank Panchal’s unbeaten 92 keeps West Zone in hunt for chasing 298 against South Zone

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US