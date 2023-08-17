scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release ‘OMG 2’, has talked about his relationship with his co-actor Akshay Kumar, who he says recommended his name for the movie. 

‘OMG 2’ was the second time Pankaj and Akshay were seen together on the silver screen. The two had earlier worked in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which released in 2022.

Pankaj in a conversation with IANS said: “It was great working with him the second time. My name in the film was recommended by him only.”

“The relationship is strong with him and he is a very hard working actor. He has worked beautifully in the film. I have seen it, that’s why I am saying it. I have a great relationship with him and I believe him and admire him,” he said.

‘OMG 2’ released alongside ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on August 11. Upon its release the film collected Rs 10.26 crore on day 1.

However the film is now inching towards Rs 100 crore as on it’s fifth day the film has managed Rs 79.47.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY ( 100 crore) in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 crore, Sat 15.30 crore, Sun 17.55 crore, Mon 12.06 crore, Tue 17.10 crore, Wed 7.20 crore. Total: ₹ 79.47 crore. #India biz.”

Akshay on Thursday took to Twitter, now known as X, to thank everyone for loving the films.

He wrote: “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas and #OMG2 in cinemas.”

–IANS

dc/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family
Next article
Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

Health & Lifestyle

400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US