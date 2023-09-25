scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first official pictures from wedding: ‘Our forever begins now’

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have finally shared several pictures from their dreamy wedding in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have finally shared several pictures from their dreamy wedding in Udaipur. The actress said that she finally feels blessed to be ‘Mr and Mrs.’ Taking to Instagram, a day after her wedding on Sunday, Parineeti posted a string of pictures from their jai mala and pheras. A picture of her ‘ghoonghat’ shows “Raghav written on it.

The pictures were captioned: “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

The grand celebration took place on September 24 at the Leela Palace here in presence of close friends and family. The jai mala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m on Sunday.

Names such as Sania Mirza, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and Harbhajan Singh were among the other guests at the wedding. The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the big day.

