Parineeti Chopra recorded a song for Raghav Chadha titled ‘O Piya’ for wedding

Parineeti Chopra made her wedding day even more special by recording the song ‘O Piya’ for her newly-wed husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

By Agency News Desk
Parineeti Chopra recorded a song for Raghav Chadha titled ‘O Piya’ for wedding _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Parineeti Chopra made her wedding day even more special by recording the song ‘O Piya’ for her newly-wed husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. According to media reports the song was played on D-Day, held on September 24.

Titled ‘O Piya’, the soft romantic track is sung by Parineeti herself.

The lyrics are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The track has currently been released on Youtube.

The description says it is composed by Gaurav Dutta, the lyrics penned by Gaurav, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur.

It was on September 24, when Parineeti and Raghav started with their happily ever after. The two got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding at the luxurious The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The wedding was attended by several politicians and celebrities.

However, Parineeti’s ‘Mimi’ didi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not make it to the wedding. Her mother Madhu Chopra said that Priyanka was busy with work and hence couldn’t make it.

For the wedding celebrations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza were seen in attendance.

