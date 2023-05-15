Parineeti Chopra's mother pens emotional note on daughter's engagement

Actress Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Chopra wrote an emotional note for her daughter, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.

Reena took to Instagram, where she shared an engagement picture of Parineeti and Raghav and penned down her thoughts for them.

She wrote: “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there This is one of them ….#trulyblessed#thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.”

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement took place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

After staying mum for over a month about their relationship, on the day of the engagement the couple took to Instagram to confirm.

Raghav wrote: “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!”

While, Parineeti said: “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”