Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

As his film 'Shehzada' is hits the screens, Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the movie.

By News Bureau
Parking challan for 'Shehzada' Kartik
Kartik Aaryan's swanky Lamborghini Urus _ pic courtesy twitter

As his film ‘Shehzada’ is hits the screens, Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the movie. However, his car was towed away as he had left it in a no-parking zone.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared a picture of his Lamborghini and captioned it with the popular monologue from Kartik’s film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.

The caption read: “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules.”

The traffic police blurred the number of the actor’s vehicle. The police did not share details about the challan.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada’ also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’.

Pic. SourceMTPHereToHelp
Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes
Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara
