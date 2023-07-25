scorecardresearch
Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS)  Star comic Pete Davidson has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home.

He will legally be in the clear after his reckless driving incident if he meets certain requirements in the next 18 months. Since the incident earlier in June, Davidson reportedly entered a diversion programme without pleading guilty or no contest to the offence, according to TMZ, reports mirror.co.uk.

Davidson is reportedly completing this community service at the New York City Fire Department – the same agency where his father Scott Davidson was formerly a firefighter.

Davidson is also reportedly required to finish 12 hours of traffic school and attend a morgue for education on what can happen to victims as a consequence of reckless driving. If Davidson is able to complete this list of requirements, he will have no criminal offence on his personal record, according to TMZ.

Typically, reckless driving cases can lead to a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. This list of requirements come after Davidson’s reckless driving incident in March when the 29-year-old comedian and his girlfriend actress Chase Sui Wonders were said to be driving through the Flats neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, at high speed when he lost control of his car.

Law enforcement officers said Davidson’s vehicle drove over the curb, hit a fire hydrant, and crashed into the side of a house. The car caused significant damage to the side of the house but did not enter the property.

No one was injured during the crash. Police also shared that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident.

Davidson checked himself into rehab for mental health issues two weeks after being arrested for the reckless diving incident. This is something that the famous comedian has done in the past, as he has been public with this struggle with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

