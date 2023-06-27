scorecardresearch
Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

By Agency News Desk

London, June 27 (IANS) Singer Pink was surprised after a fan threw her mum’s ashes on stage in a pouch.

The singer, 42, also got a number of other gifts from her loyal fans at her two American Express Presents BST Hyde Park shows in London over the weekend, including teddy bears, flowers and artwork, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She, however, was left startled when she was handed the pouch of cremated remains and asked the member of the audience to clarify that it was their mum’s remains – before saying, “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added, “I have to say that was a first.”

The singer also helped a fan get engaged amidst performing a piano cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” after checking if someone had “passed out or proposed.”

Pink turned couples’ therapist throughout her set as she reflected on her experience with her husband Carey Hart, with whom she wrote the song ‘Please Forgive Me’ about when they were on the brink of divorce.

The singer – who tied the knot with the 47-year-old former motocross competitor in 2006 – said the key to a lasting marriage is learning the art of an “authentic apology” and also joked about who out of her spouse and herself deserved a medal.

Pink’s BST set saw her joined by their 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage for the uplifting anthem, “Cover Me in Sunshine”.

The Grammy-winner, who also has six-year-old Jameson with Carey, stormed through her high-octane setlist with multiple outfit changes including dazzling leotards and glittering platform boots, a pair of which she gave to a fan.

Highlights included a closer of ‘So What’ with Pink zipping across the crowd and landing on a platform before heading up into the sky past Gwen Stefani, 53, who opened for her long-time pal with an epic set featuring giant inflatable balloons during Noughties classic “Hollaback Girl” and moving cupcakes.

Gwen asked the crowd during her set whether she should have a gin or tequila to watch Pink’s show.

BST Hyde Park will continue with sets from Take That, BLACKPINK, Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, and Billy Joel.

–IANS

dc/svn

