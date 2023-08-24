scorecardresearch
Piyush Raina gave his 'Ghoomer' audition in -3 degree Celsius

Piyush Raina has shared that he gave his audition for the film in -3 °C.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Piyush Raina, who was recently seen in the Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Ghoomer’, has shared that he gave his audition for the film in -3 °C. Piyush plays the character of Anuj, Anina’s (Saiyami’s) brother in the film, and is her biggest cheerleader.

Talking about how he got the part, the actor said: “It’s quite a story actually. I was in Kashmir for my anniversary and I received a call from the fabulous Shruti Mahajan’s Casting Team. They wanted to audition me, but being in Kashmir I sent them a self test with my wife doing the camera work while I performed at -3 °C. Thankfully, the director liked what he saw and I was in”.

The actor shared that working with director R. Balki was like a dream. He further mentioned: “I saw his process and was just eager to be there around him for a longer time. He helped me dive into Anuj’s character, and I’m pretty sure I gave it my all. He wrote the characters beautifully, ensured an apt cast, rest was magic between Action and Cut.”

He also recalled an incident from the set when there was a moment during the picnic song shoot at Kanheri Caves: “Balki sir yelled, “Anuj Jump!” and I jumped, fell down a bumpy hill, hurt my middle finger, and the shot didn’t even make it into the film. But hey, pain is temporary, memories are forever.”

Lastly, talking about the kind of responses he’s been receiving post release, he stated: “Oh, they’ve been overwhelming! I am humbled by the love and appreciation pouring in from all quarters, it’s beyond words. It’s like having a parade of emotional confetti in my heart, really. I have received praises and acknowledgement from Directors, Senior actors, even our society guard told me he loved the film and that was enough. I’m just so grateful to everyone who’s enjoyed the film and my stint as the food-loving, family-oriented Anuj.”

