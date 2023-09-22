Playing 'Neerja' made me more empathetic: Aastha Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Aastha Sharma, who portrays the lead in the show ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, spoke about how the character has been a most rewarding and emotionally challenging experience for her.

Life isn’t fair and facing harsh realities is the toughest part. This realisation hits Neerja (Aastha) hard in the show, a compelling social drama that has captivated the attention of viewers since its launch. So far in the story, Protima (Sneha Wagh) has done everything possible to give her daughter Neerja the best upbringing she could afford in the ill-famed Sonagachi.

Neerja’s dream of a better life outside Sonagachi shatters when she learns that her mother is a sex worker and until now, she propped a facade of being a nurse in a hospital. She is devastated after finding out that her mother created a make-believe world for her. It’s painful and heart-breaking for her to accept the reality.

Talking about the emotional impact of this revelation, Aastha said: “As an actor, portraying Neerja’s has been the most rewarding experience and emotionally challenging experience for me. I don’t know what I would have done if I was in her place. The ground beneath her feet is crumbling now that she learns the truth about how her mother earned a livelihood.”

“Even if she did it all for Neerja’s sake, that doesn’t make the betrayal any less haunting and devastating. Depicting these different stages of emotional turmoil has helped me grow as an actor. I’m more empathetic now,” she shared.

Aastha thanked the viewers for showering love on Neerja and the show.

In the recent storyline, viewers are currently witnessing the celebration of Ganesh Utsav within the Bagchi family. This is the pivotal moment when the show’s antagonist, Didun (Kamya Punjabi), discovers that Abeer has regained his lost memory. Consequently, Didun makes the fateful decision to return Neerja to Sonagachi and compel her to work there.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on Colors.

