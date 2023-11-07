scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi shares TV star’s video appeal in ‘VocalForLocal’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video with an appeal promoting the 'VocalForLocal' campaign posted by Rupali Ganguly of 'Anupamaa' tele-serial fame.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video with an appeal promoting the ‘VocalForLocal’ campaign posted by Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ tele-serial fame.

In the video, Ganguly and other actors like Gaurav Khanna are shown promoting local products like sweetmeats, lanterns, garments, mobile phones and digital India payments, giving exposure to neighbourhood businesses, plus nudging at ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Along with the post, the Prime Minister made a comment: “The ‘VocalForLocal’ movement is getting great momentum across the country.”

In an accompanying verbal message, the PM added that the people of the country are supporting the campaign by buying local items, and he was sharing the video to inspire others to do the same.

The PM expressed thanks to the Team ‘Anupamaa’ serial makers and the television channel StarPlus for promoting the ‘VocalForLocal’ drive.

He also appealed to people to buy local good, make digital payments through UPI, share their posts/photos clicked with Indian-made smart-phones on the NaMo app, and he would repost select messages.

A thrilled Ganguly gushed on social media: “So so so proud, mera actor banna sathark ho gaya. Thank you”, and others hailed her achievement with likes and comments.

