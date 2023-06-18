scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pooja Bhatt to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 as contestant

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is all set to step into the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 house as a contestant.

According to a source close to IANS, Pooja will be entering the house on Saturday night as the grand premier is set to take place. She will be joining Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among many others.

The second season marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show.

Pooja is the daughter of Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt. She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989.

Her biggest solo hit and her big screen debut came with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has made four more directorial ventures: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 will take place on Saturday on JioCinema.

–IANS

dc/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom's dazzling left-footer helps India hold Vietnam 1-1
Next article
Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test v England
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test v England

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom's dazzling left-footer helps India hold Vietnam 1-1

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji adds 100m hurdles title to her kitty as 12 more athletes book Asian Games berth

Sports

Sitwala impresses but settles for silver in billiards event in Australia

Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons secure resounding win against Rajasthan Patriots

Sports

Intercontinental Cup Final: Tough Lebanon stand between India and glory (preview)

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Significance of the event cannot be overstated, says Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Sports

Hockey stars from Odisha felicitated for their performances at Men's Junior Asia Cup

Technology

Metaverse may help tackle global warming: Study

Sports

National Shotgun Selection Trials: Kynan, Manisha on top in Trap trials

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: Vishesh stuns Asian junior champion Krrish Pal to enter semis

News

KRG Studios acquires world theatrical rights of the Malayalam film ‘VALATTY – A Tale of Tails’

Sports

Over 900 budding athletes shortlisted for AFI junior talent identification programme starting next week

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: If we don't qualify for the main event, we go a step lower, says Carl Hooper

News

Ahimsa Entertainment to distribute Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited ‘LEO’ in UK & Europe

Technology

NASA's Juno mission captures lightning on Jupiter

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwik/Chirag seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event; Prannoy loses (Ld)

News

Eva Longoria says 'Desperate Housewives' would be cancelled today for its controversial themes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US