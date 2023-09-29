Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' teaser sets new benchmark for visual brilliance in Indian cinema

Pooja Entertainment ushered in a new era of cinematic excellence as they released the electrifying teaser of their upcoming film ‘Ganapath’ which promises to captivate audiences worldwide. This teaser, which is a tantalising glimpse into the world of ‘Ganapath’, offers a cinematic experience that rivals international standards. The teaser is a testament to Pooja Entertainment’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of filmmaking. Boasting of top-notch visual effects, an epic scale, and an engaging storyline, ‘Ganapath’ is poised to be a game-changer in Indian cinema.

The mesmerising use of VFX truly sets this teaser apart as it elevates the film to an international level rarely attempted in India. Producer Jaccky Bhagnani has spared no expense in bringing a world-class cinematic spectacle to the audience. The result is a teaser that not only excites but also leaves viewers in awe of the visual grandeur.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy_5ZRXU1L0

This futuristic action extravaganza, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, features a power-packed ensemble cast, including Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing his excitement about the project, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious projects. ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience.”

With ‘Ganapath’ Pooja Entertainment is on a mission to redefine Indian cinema. The teaser is just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey, and fans and cinephiles alike can’t wait to delve deeper into the world of ‘Ganapath’.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.