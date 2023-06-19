scorecardresearch
Pragati Mishra of 'UP-65' listened to its audio book version at bedtime for prep

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Pragati Mishra, who is receiving plenty of appreciation for her streaming series ‘UP-65’, has shared that she used to listen to the audio version of the book ‘UP-65’, on which the show is based, before going to bed.

Pragati plays the lead role of Shubhra in the coming-of-age youth comedy show set around the lives of engineering students in Varanasi.

The actress’s theatrical background helped her in fine tuning the quirks of her performance, allowing her to explore the depths of her character.

Speaking about her preparation for the role, Pragati said: “I have always been a nerd when it comes to preparation. I find immense joy in doing workshops and I love immersing myself in the preparation of my character. During the making of ‘UP-65’, we had the privilege of working with an incredible coach Piyush Kumar, who guided us in exploring our characters and helped us in diving into the emotional depths of each scene. As a sitcom, we also incorporated fun comedy tricks and engaged in exercises to improvise our scenes.”

She continued: “In the initial days of shooting, I would listen to the audible version of ‘UP-65’ the novel before bedtime, to keep my character as close to the one that’s been written and loved so much in the novel. However, as we progressed, I also realised the importance of being present on set and coming up with fresh ideas to explore the scenes in different ways.”

She further mentioned: “So, every night, I would jot down my ideas and think of quirky elements that could enhance the scenes and discuss them with our director on the day of the shoot. It was an exhilarating experience as an actor. We were constantly on our toes, doing a lot of improvisation and navigating our way through the script with a sense of exploration and discovery.”

She also spoke about how she landed the show and that the script given to her was written in ‘Devnagri’, something that happens rarely in the Hindi entertainment industry.

She said: “I received the audition script from Taran Bajaj Sir’s casting team, and what caught my eye was the fact that the script was written entirely in Devnagri. During that time, my sister was visiting me, and she helped me in preparing for the part. The scene I auditioned for is the same that you will see in episode 5, where Nishant and Shubhra go on their first date and Shubhra pranks him. I found the script to be exceptionally well-written and witty, which excited me as an actor. Such audition scripts are rare to come across.”

“I remember going to the studio to give the test, and I had a great time performing the scene! When I was on my way home, I felt like I needed to give my best and decided to send in one more take from my side. So, I actually went up to a friend’s place (Mohit Agrawal) who’s a brilliant actor and told him that I would like to re-do the audition to send in one more variation. When I received the confirmation call from the team for the role, I remember calling my father with tears in my eyes. I knew this was going to be special,” she added.

‘UP 65’ is available to stream on Jio Cinema.

