Prem Parrijaa on 'Commando' character: He hits to kill, not just to hit for sake of it

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Debutant Prem Parrijaa is gearing up for the release of his maiden project ‘Commando’ series.

The actor shared about his character and the stunts he would be seen performing in the show.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre,

Talking to IANS about the benchmark the ‘Commando’ films has created if the series can surpass that, Prem said: “The first thing that Vipul sir had told me in our initial discussions about Commando Virat as a character is the world view that Virat has. ‘I will protect this nation and the people in it, with every drop of blood in my body’.”

“So Virat is a fierce protector, not just of the nation but also of the emotions and well being of the people he loves.”

“So this is the first time you see an action hero who also is extremely vulnerable. The approach that I used for Virat is the intention he fights with. He hits to kill, not just to hit for the sake of it. The kind of action is never before seen – it’s raw, it’s violent and it’s with a purpose to kill. And this is interlaced with his softer side – he is a vulnerable son, a reliable best friend, a romantic at heart. So all in all, you see a well rounded, real action hero that you can relate to.”

When one talks about ‘Commando’ the name is Vidyut Jammwal. Does he fear comparisons?

The actor shared: “The loyal fan base is going to love the New Commando. Like Vipul sir has said, we aim to bring a world class spectacle of action and thrill… We had Andy Long, who is Jackie Chan’s stunt coordinator on board with us, and Andy sir and his team are absolute magicians at their craft.”

“They’ve designed such intricate and hard hitting action choreographies that while performing them, I felt wow ! This is going to look awesome. Coupled with Vipul sir’s vision of a raw, violent Commando, I think the audience is in for an absolute treat,” he said.

The show reunites Adah, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of ‘The Kerala Story’. Vipul has helmed the series.

The series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

It also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan.

The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Entertainment Today

