scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prem's casting gave the genre and show its due respect, says 'Commando' director Vipul Shah

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, August 2 (IANS) Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is now bringing his new take on the spy-thriller genre with his OTT series ‘Commando’, after his success with the ‘Commando’ movie franchise starring Vidyut Jammwal, has said that the lead actor Prem will bring the genre its due respect.

The filmmaker-producer changed the dynamics of the action genre by introducing a new and rawer format in the action genre with more authentic stunts and realistic choreography. After action-martial artiste Vidtyut Jammwal displayed both his acting skills and amazing martial artistes, Prem was eventually picked out of a group of 11,000 applicants.

Talking about the casting of Prem, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said: “Content has been the first priority for me always, and then I search for a face to showcase it the way we have planned the project. Since we began planning the show, I have been certain that we will provide a stage for emerging and fresh talent to demonstrate their abilities.”

“We chose Prem to be the show’s face. Prem is a young actor with impressive acting abilities and exceptional martial arts and action talents. I was confident that by making Prem the show’s face, I was giving the genre and the show its due respect.”

The casting of the highly ambitious new web series was jointly looked after by Sunshine Pictures, helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and by renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Before launching the series, the duo spent a significant amount of time casting the show to ensure that whoever is going to be the show’s face fits the bill perfectly.

Much like ‘Pathaan’, the series will be an action-spy-thriller which will focus on biological and chemical warfare with the Pakistani Army and its intelligence wing the ISI developing a new bio-weapon to unleash on India.

Developing the weapon in a secret laboratory somewhere in Rawalpindi, the lab gets destroyed by an Indian agent from R&AW agent Kshitij who gets captured by the enemy. Now it is up to Prem’s special ops commando to rescue him as he braves many dangers, entering deep inside the heart of Pakistan to rescue him from their most heavily guarded military prison.

Alongside Prem, the series will also star Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, as well as directed and created by him and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, ‘Commando’ is set to premiere on August 11, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

anv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine
Next article
Joining 'OTT gang' undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri
This May Also Interest You
News

Joining 'OTT gang' undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri

News

Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Technology

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

News

Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

News

Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

News

Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

News

'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

News

Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Hollywood gets snubbed by Saudi Arabia as local language movies dominate markets in KSA

News

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ to feature vintage muscle car reflecting hero’s arc

News

Sinead O’Connor had tweeted about desire to end her life

Technology

Porter rejigs top leadership as it sets new logistics goals

News

Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'

News

Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

News

Adah Sharma hospitalised due to food allergy

Technology

Paid Twitter users can now hide their Blue checkmarks

Technology

Oracle to modernise India's edtech platform 'DIKSHA'

News

'Star Wars' icon Billy Dee Williams to release autobiography detailing his 8-decade long career

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US