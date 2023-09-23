scorecardresearch
To ‘new beginnings’: Priyanka Chopra Jonassends out wishes to ‘little one’ Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished a happy married life to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha ahead of her big day

By Agency News Desk
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished a happy married life to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha ahead of her big day. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of Parineeti and wrote: “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities will start a day before at the place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, while the venue of the wedding ceremony will be the Taj Lake.

The celebrations have started with with Parineeti’s Choora ceremony held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Welcome Lunch from 12-4 p.m. The families, as well as the bride and groom-to-be will have a party at 7 p.m. on the theme ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

On September 24, the celebrations of the main day will start.

The pheras will be taking place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard will be at 8.30 p.m.

