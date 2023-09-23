scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

Ahead of her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding, Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie at a farm

By Agency News Desk
Priyanka Chopra seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti’s wedding
Priyanka Chopra seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti’s wedding _ pic courtesy news agency

Ahead of her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding, Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie at a farm. Priyanka was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The actress shared a video reel on Instagram, where the three were seen playing and interacting with farm animals such as goats and birds.

She captioned the video: “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat.”

Priyanka had shared a message for Parineeti, who on Sunday will get married to AAP Leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of Parineeti and wrote: “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s ‘choora’ ceremony took place at 10 am at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. Going by the wedding invitation that went viral on social media ‘Adorn with love,’ is the theme of the morning function.

Following which, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 pm for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 PM and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

On September 24 the wedding will take place. The pheras are expected to take place at 4.00 PM on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 PM.

The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 PM.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Joe Jonas is disgusted with Sophie Turner for trying to victimise their children amidst divorce
Next article
'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' actress Urmila Sharma makes debut in horror genre
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US