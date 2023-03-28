scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood, says she was ‘pushed into a corner’

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US, she had "beef with people" and was pushed into a corner.

By News Bureau

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US. She said that she had “beef with people” and was pushed into a corner. She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling “safe” during their conversation.

Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America’,” she said.

She talked about all the stars she worked with from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was ‘much better at my day job’.

She then shared that someone suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in ‘Quantico’ in 2015.

After that, Priyanka was been seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, ‘The White Tiger’ and will be seen in ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’.

Previous article
Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!
Next article
Biopic on Pakistani queer anchor, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Begum Nawazish Ali in works
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Miami Open: Tsitsipas wins opener to enter Round-4, Medvedev gets walkover

News

Biopic on Pakistani queer anchor, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Begum Nawazish Ali in works

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

News

Bieber reportedly considering retirement after selling entire music catalogue for $200 mn

Sports

We needed to play for Pakistan's pride and we did it, says Shadab after avoiding series sweep against Afghanistan

News

TV actress Nandini Sharma claims that she lost projects for being overweight

News

Kerala bids tearful adieu to popular actor Innocent

News

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra

News

Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest

News

Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is 'three hours' long

News

'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand

News

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio to release in October

Sports

FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

Sports

France edge Ireland, the Netherlands win ten-men Gibraltar in Euro Qualifiers

Sports

Pumas name Argentine Mohamed as head coach

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week

Sports

Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

Sports

Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US