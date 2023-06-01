scorecardresearch
Producer Bhushan Kumar & Actor Devdatta Nage Meet The Honourable Chief Minister Of Assam

By Pooja Tiwari
Om Raut directed Adipurush is creating some great buzz amongst the audiences. In fact, the trailer and the songs are being quite loved by fans and as the film gets closer to its release, one cannot wait for this story to unfold. Recently, even the Chief Minister of Assam was all praises for the magnum opus as he met producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Devdatta Nage.

During a recent meeting, the CM of Assam not only praised the the trailer of Adipurush but also expressed his pride in the need for our culture to reach the audiences that’s being showcased in this Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage starrer magnum opus.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

