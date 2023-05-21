scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prosenjit's next is Bengali film based on Bankim's 'Devi Chaudhurani'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Basking in the critical acclaim for “Jubilee” (where he plays a studio boss modelled after Himanshu Rai of Bombay Talkies) and the positive buzz about the upcoming series “Scoop” (where his character is inspired by crime journalist J. Dey), Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced that he’ll be next seen in the Bengali film “Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal”.

Based on the novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, “Devi Chaudhurani”, a role that was first essayed by Suchitra Sen, is about a young woman in 18th-century Bengal who, after being abandoned by her in-laws, is adopted by a dacoit and ends up becoming a female Robin Hood.

Sharing the motion poster and details about the film, Prosenjit took to his social media profile and shared a prayer addressed to Goddess Kali, the deity of dacoits: “Muktakeshi khargahaste, tamas binashini, namami Maate Kalike, sarvasiddhi dayini (Salutations to Mother Kali, loose-haired and wielding a ‘kharga’, double-edged sword, and provider of knowledge).”

After the benediction came the announcement: “Devi Chowdhurani (Bandit Queen Of Bengal) Motion Poster. … The untold story of the first woman freedom fighter of India against the British Colonial Rulers. … First Bengali pan-India movie in 7 languages.”

He concluded by noting: “Based on the novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, local folk tales and real historical events and characters. Autumn 2024.Jai Bhairavi.”

The film, scheduled for an Autumn 2024 release, is helmed by Subhrajit Mitra, who has written the screenplay and dialogues as well, and features TV journalist-turned-actress Srabanti Chatterjee in the title role.

Prosenjit plays Bhavani Pathak, the bandit who mentors Devi Chaudhurani.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google challenger Neeva search engine shuts down
Next article
IPL 2023: Big price tag did not add to the pressure, says Cameron Green after scoring ton for MI
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Big price tag did not add to the pressure, says Cameron Green after scoring ton for MI

Technology

Google challenger Neeva search engine shuts down

Technology

S.Korea seeks grace period for China's mandatory battery certification

News

Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore before rain arrives again

Sports

IPL 2023: Did a great favour to RCB last year, hope the result there goes our way, says Rohit Sharma

News

Tamannaah Bhatia denies falling out with Anil Ravipudi over item song

Health & Lifestyle

Heavy rains in B'luru claim woman techie's life, CM orders probe

Sports

IPL 2023: Cameron Green ton, Rohit fifty, Madhwal four-fer help MI beat SRH, keep hopes alive (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Green century, Rohit's fifty guide Mumbai Indians to eight-wicket win over SRH

Technology

IBM to invest $100 mn to build a 100,000-qubit supercomputer by 2033

Technology

Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report

News

Dali Dhananjaya urges people to go and watch 'Daredevil Mustafa'

News

Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday

News

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

News

Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

Sports

IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

News

Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US