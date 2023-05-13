scorecardresearch
R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn for his supernatural thriller! This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space

By Editorial Desk
R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller!
R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn

The recent news of Ajay Devgn coming up with a supernatural thriller film, directed by Vikas Bahl has created massive anticipation among the audiences. The producers – Panorama Studio and Ajay Devgn Ffilms are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast!

The versatile actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn for this untitled film in a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in June.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, the film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

