Raashii Khanna To Star Alongside Akshay Kumar In Anees Bazmee’s Family Comedy-Drama

Raashii Khanna is reportedly the latest addition to Akshay Kumar’s upcoming family comedy-drama, which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. According to industry sources, the film is currently in its early stages of development, with preparations underway for the shoot to begin soon. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the news has already generated considerable buzz, given the popular names associated with the project.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a source close to the development revealed that the casting process involved careful deliberation before Raashii Khanna was finalized. “The makers had been deliberating a good choice, and the search ended with Raashii. Her choices—be it an impactful role in 120 Bahadur or The Sabarmati Report—impressed the team. She has signed on the dotted line,” the source shared. Raashii’s recent performances have highlighted her versatility and ability to balance commercial appeal with strong, content-driven roles, making her a fitting addition to the ensemble.

Reports further suggest that the film’s shoot is scheduled to commence on January 15 and will continue until January 20. This schedule will bring Raashii Khanna and Akshay Kumar together on screen after several years, making their pairing a point of interest for fans. The project is also notable for reuniting director Anees Bazmee with Akshay Kumar after a long gap, a collaboration that has previously delivered some of Bollywood’s most loved comedies.

This upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee. The duo has earlier worked together in blockbuster entertainers such as Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011). Their films have been known for blending slapstick humor with memorable characters and mass appeal, and their reunion after nearly 15 years has sparked excitement among audiences who fondly recall the laughter and entertainment their collaborations offered.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee is keen on fully utilizing the unique comic strengths of the lead actors. Akshay Kumar’s effortless comic timing and ability to deliver humor with ease are expected to be at the forefront, while the film will also tap into Vidya Balan’s comedic flair, which audiences have previously enjoyed in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The director is reportedly planning signature Bazmee-style sequences filled with playful banter, situational comedy, and laugh-out-loud moments that cater to family audiences.

With the shoot set to begin in mid-January, the project is shaping up to be a high-energy comedy that brings together some of Bollywood’s most bankable names. The film’s genre and casting suggest a blend of nostalgia and freshness, aiming to appeal to both longtime fans and newer audiences.

Adding to the excitement is Akshay Kumar’s packed lineup, which includes multiple high-profile collaborations. Alongside his reunion with Anees Bazmee, Akshay is also set to reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan, another director with whom he has delivered several cult comedy hits. This period marks a significant phase in the actor’s career, as he revisits partnerships that once defined an era of Bollywood comedy while simultaneously exploring new storytelling approaches.

The film is officially slated to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026. The announcement of the release date has further fueled anticipation, especially after the unveiling of the first poster and an intriguing motion poster of Bhooth Bangla, another highly anticipated Akshay Kumar project. Each update has steadily raised excitement levels, with fans eagerly tracking developments across his upcoming releases.

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna continues to expand her presence across industries. She will next be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, alongside Sreeleela. The makers recently released the film’s first song, which quickly went viral, further boosting anticipation around the project. Raashii’s growing body of work reflects her ability to seamlessly move between Hindi and South Indian cinema, establishing her as a versatile and in-demand performer.

With a strong cast, a seasoned director known for comedy, and a release date already locked, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film with Anees Bazmee is shaping up to be one of the most awaited family entertainers of 2026. If the reports hold true, Raashii Khanna’s addition could bring a fresh dynamic to the narrative, making the project one to watch closely in the months ahead.