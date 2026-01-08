Sabrina Carpenter Reveals She Accidentally Set Her Bathroom on Fire in 2025 Recap

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 recap came with an unexpected twist that no one saw coming. Alongside career highs and pop culture milestones, the singer casually revealed that one of her most unforgettable moments of the year involved accidentally setting her bathroom on fire.

The revelation came as part of Sabrina’s year-end photo dump, where she shared a mix of candid memories from a massive year. Nestled among snapshots celebrating her Short n’ Sweet tour, new music moments, fashion highlights, and her standout Saturday Night Live appearance was a jaw-dropping image showing the aftermath of a bathroom fire. Sabrina captioned the moment simply and humorously, “Set my bathroom on fire by accident,” followed by a heart emoji, instantly sending fans into shock and laughter.

The post captured the chaos of the mishap, which many assumed was caused by a candle gone wrong. While Sabrina did not go into details about how the fire started, the casual way she included it among her biggest moments made it clear that the incident had become part of her wild 2025 story.

Beyond the bathroom fire, Sabrina’s recap highlighted just how packed her year was. From releasing new music and collaborating with artists close to her circle, to major fashion moments including Vogue recognition, the singer showed how she continued to dominate both pop culture and music spaces. Her SNL appearance stood out as a major career milestone, further cementing her status as one of pop’s most magnetic performers right now.

Fans also couldn’t help but notice how unapologetically Sabrina framed her year. The mix of chaos, creativity, humor, and confidence reflected the same energy she brings to her music and public persona. The accidental fire felt less like a scandal and more like an on-brand reminder that even pop stars have messy, human moments.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 wasn’t just about polished performances and big wins. It was about real moments too, including one that quite literally went up in flames. And if her recap is any indication, she’s heading into the next year with the same fearless, unfiltered energy that keeps fans hooked.