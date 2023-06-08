scorecardresearch
Rahul Dev on '1920 Horrors of the Heart': This part revolves around a father-daughter story

Actor Rahul Dev is yet again gearing up to be seen in the horror thriller film ‘1920 : Horrors of the Heart’, which is a sequel to the film ‘1920’.

He said that unlike the first instalment, this movie is based on a father-daughter relationship.

In the upcoming film, Rahul plays an integral part. The Krishna Bhatt directorial will hit theatres on June 23.

Released in 2008, ‘1920’ a supernatural horror film revolves around the events surrounding a married couple living in a haunted house in the year 1920.

The film starred debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as the married couple, along with Indraneil Sengupta in a special role.

Loosely inspired by the 1973 horror film ‘The Exorcist’, it was the first instalment of the ‘1920’ film series, which was a commercial success. The film was also dubbed into Telugu and Tamil, under the title ‘1920 Gayathri’.

Speaking about his role in the film, Rahul said: “1920 was a much loved movie in its time and I’m sure that its sequel is going to be received with as much excitement.”

“This part revolves around a father-daughter story and I play the role of the father in the film. It’s a pivotal part of the project and lends depth to the complexity of the narrative. My character is an upright, honest businessman with a sense of vulnerability when it comes to his daughter,” he said.

Talking about the experience from the shoot of a horror film like this, Rahul said: “The biggest learning and experience from this film was that despite what the promos suggest, the entire project was shot by a special technology on a gigantic set specially created for the feature, thanks to my director/ producer friend Vikram Bhatt who never ceases to surprise me…he learnt an entirely new craft during lock down days…his contribution towards the current art form of cinema…

“I was directed by his very able young daughter Krishna Bhatt, written by his mentor Mahesh Bhatt, three generations coming together to put the sequel together.”

