Raja Kumari to release new album 'The Bridge' on April 28

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Grammy-nominated hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for hit tracks like ‘City Slums’, ‘Husn Parcham’, ‘Manifest’ and several others, is set to release her album titled ‘The Bridge’ on April 28, 2023.

The rapper took to her social media to share the news with her fans. Sharing the cover image of her album, she wrote in the caption: “From ANCIENT to FUTURE from WEST back to EAST, MUSIC is the BRIDGE between US & GOD. THE BRIDGE. APRIL 28, 2023 (sic).”

The album includes nine songs that she recorded during the pandemic in different countries. Raja Kumari was recently in the news for delivering a smashing performance in Mumbai and Delhi along with ‘All of Me’ hitmaker John Legend.

The album will be released under Raja Kumari’s label Godmother Records which she created to provide a platform for diverse voices and promote underrepresented artistes in the industry. Under her label, she is committed to creating a space where artists can thrive and express themselves authentically.

Raja Kumari also represented India on the main stage at Dubai’s first-ever Wireless Festival Middle East alongside performers like Travis Scott and M.I.A.

–IANS

aa/kvd

