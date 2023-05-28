scorecardresearch
Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

By Agency News Desk

Abu Dhabi, May 28 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao will be seen in three very different projects this year: a series for Netflix titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, the Karan Johar-produced comedy drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ and the Shrikant Bolla biopic ‘Sri’.

The actor, who is in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, shared: “I have three projects for release coming up this year. I will be seen in a series for Netflix by Raj and DK titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. Have a film with Janhvi Kapoor ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. And I will also be seen in ‘Sri’ which is a biopic.”

‘Guns and Gulaabs’, directed by Raj and DK of ‘Family Man’ fame, explores the dark side of every man. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, it brings back the retro aesthetic of 90s movies.

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, directed by Sharan Sharma, is a cricket drama starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Rajkummar.

In the film ‘Sri’, the actor will be seen playing the Indian Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

