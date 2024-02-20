Rajkummar Rao pens b'day note for 'love' Patralekha: You complete me

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has showered love on the ‘strongest girl’, his wife and actress Patralekha on the occasion of her 34th birthday. The ‘Shahid’ actor has called his ladylove the light of his life.

Rajkummar and Patralekha, who have starred together in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 directorial ‘Citylights’, had tied the knot in November 2021.

The two have been in a romantic relationship since 2010. They have also features in web series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar took to his Instagram and shared unseen pictures with Patralekha, which seems to be from their vacation to the mesmerising location of the northern lights.

The first picture shows the lovebirds romantically posing in a snow-clad backdrop, dressed in winter outfits.

There is also a solo photo of the ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ actress enjoying the northern lights.

Rajkummar penned a heartwarming birthday note for his wife, which read as: “Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God’s favourite child. You complete me.”

He gave the tune of ‘Sang Rahiyo’ by Jasleen Royal to his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in ‘Bheed’. He next has ‘Sri’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

Patralekha has ‘Phule’, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, and ‘Gulkanda Tales’ in the kitty.