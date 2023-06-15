Rajshree Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller 'Privacy'

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The official teaser for writer and director Sudeep Kanwal’s political crime thriller film ‘Privacy’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser features gritty realism.

Actress Rajshiri Deshpande, who is best known for her role in films and serials such as ‘Angry Indian Goddess’, ‘Sexy Durga’, ‘The Sacred Games’, ‘The Fame Game’, and most recently the Netflix series ‘Trial by Fire’, plays a voyeur in this social thriller, set in the slums of Mumbai.

The teaser of the film looks promising and intriguing due to its more grounded setting and tense nature. It gives a dark and very real insight into how surveillance cameras capture more than just public spaces, and how public surveillance is a tool that can become a double edged sword, one hand aiding in the safety of the public but also become a tool for criminal minds.

‘Privacy’ revolves around a distressed surveillance centre operator based in Mumbai, who begins investigating unusual events that take place on her watch, keenly observing people, almost having a stalker-like vibe.

Rajshri said: “Playing Roopali felt like an emotional roller coaster. Sudeep and I discussed that we wanted to keep the performance nuanced. The film is very visual, with little dialog. There are many subtle elements in the film which the viewer can only catch if they are watching closely. Just like Roopali.”

Filmmaker Sudeep Kanwal described his screenplay: “Rather than making a techno noir, I wanted to keep the look and feel of ‘Privacy’ realistic. I wanted to focus on the character rather than the technology. From the control room design, makeup, to costumes, we decided to keep everything very grounded.”

He further mentioned: “We shot at real locations as much as possible. The actors spent time with real people who shared similar lifestyles and professions as their characters.”

Produced by Navin Shetty of Fundamental Picture’s and Shlok Sharma, in association with House of Talent Studio, ‘Privacy’ also stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Abhilash Thapliyal, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles.

The film is set to have its World Premiere on June 30, 2023, at the 27th edition of Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan).

