Rajshri Deshpande flaunts Nauvari saree, nose-pin at BiFan 'Privacy' screening

Rajshri Deshpande recently graced the BiFan red carpet of her film 'Privacy' where she flaunted her Maharashtrian roots by adorning a Nauvari saree.

Rajshri Deshpande flaunts Nauvari saree
Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Trial By Fire’, recently graced the Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan) red carpet of her film ‘Privacy’ where she flaunted her Maharashtrian roots by adorning a Nauvari saree, recently.

The actress rounded up her look by sporting a traditional Marathi nose-pin. She graced the red carpet with Sudeep Kanwal, Akash Banerji, Nishank Verma, and Saurabh Goyal.

Expressing her excitement, Rajshri said: “I am ecstatic. As a simple Marathi girl, the Nauvari Saree holds immense significance for me. Today, I had the opportunity to flaunt it! I borrowed this exquisite nosepin from my sister, and it truly enhances the overall look. Since the film is so unique, I thought of having a distinctive red carpet appearance. Moreover, we are eagerly looking forward to the premiere. ‘Privacy’ is a crucial film that sheds light on issues related to mental health and personal space.”

Sudeep Kanwal, the writer and director of ‘Privacy’, said: “I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming response we got here at BiFan. At the very first day programme, director Ellen Kim spotted me from a distance, came running and gave me a hug. She told me how much she liked the film. From festival volunteers to organisers, each person is extremely welcoming and humble. We are thrilled about the thundering response received at the premiere and are delighted that a significant story like ‘Privacy’ was showcased on such a monumental platform.”

‘Privacy’ is a compelling, dark social thriller that revolves around a distressed surveillance centre operator based in Mumbai, who embarks on an investigation into unusual events that occur during her shift.

The film has been produced by Navin Shetty and Shlok Sharma of Fundamental Pictures, in association with House of Talent Studio.

