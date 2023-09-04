scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Deol compares son’s debut film ‘Dono’ with his own production ‘Socha Na Tha’

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Deol compares son's debut film 'Dono' with his own production 'Socha Na Tha'
Sunny Deol compares son's debut film 'Dono' with his own production 'Socha Na Tha'

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria are making their debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya’s film ‘Dono’. Sunny Deol feels that this film can be compared to his film ‘Socha Na Tha’, which he produced, because that was also for the young generation and was very popular.  

The film will be released on October 5. Today, at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon and Sooraj Bajatya were present to give blessings to their kids.

At the trailer launch, Sunny Deol spoke about the film: “Rajshri Productions is known to give us family films. They make films which are for the families. This film is also one of those films. It is about a wedding, how two families gather to celebrate the wedding but it focuses on today’s generation.

He further said: “I had made a film ‘Socha Na Tha’ of which I am very proud. That film was loved by the youngsters. This film can also be compared to that film as the director has done a fabulous job of presenting what the present generation thinks of relationships. I can say ‘Dono’ is a film very deep rooted specially for youngsters. I can vouch for that because I have seen the film.”

‘Dono’ focuses on modern relationships and is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. The film marks the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria and also marks the directorial debut for Avnish Barjatya. It will be released in cinemas on 5th October, 2023.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India's moon lander and rover put to sleep, 'Suprabhatam'/wake-up call on Sep 22
Next article
Selective banning of OTTs to create regulatory uncertainty in India: Consumer groups
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US