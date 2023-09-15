Rajveer Deol, Paloma dance off to new 'Dono' track 'Agg Lagdi'

Actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, who are geared up for the release of their debut film ‘Dono’, can be seen celebrating life and love with all its colours in a peppy track ‘Agg Lagdi’. Rajveer is Sunny Deol’s younger son, while Paloma is Poonam Dhillon’s daughter.

Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and composed by the iconic trio of Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, the song has everything that an Indian wedding party needs, plus more. Infusing modern day pop with electronic music, some Bollywood flair along with a small side of EDM, ‘Agg Lagdi’ is a foot-tapper.

Apart from its strong dancing vibes, the song has a very strong melodic element which is greatly upbeat, and full of party-till-the-end of time vibes, in a full festival mode, which is accompanied by Siddharth Mahadevan’s passionately delightful, and upbeat voice.

The production also highlights this as it is not only extremely open and vibrant, but greatly colourful with its choices of audio samples, with the groovy bass, thudding cymbals and synthesisers.

The music video only further accentuates this, with the duo of Rajveer and Paloma both shaking a leg with each other during a wedding in the film and dancing through the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies in traditional wedding attire.

Later they hit another dance floor, partying out to a disco lights laden club, full of sparkling colours, dancing it off and enjoying the night and the whole wedding with full swag, grace, elegance as well as a raw unfiltered desire to party out.

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya, ‘Dono’ will hit theatres on October 5.