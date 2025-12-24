Rakesh Roshan’s Unexpected Argument at Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding

Recently, on Tuesday, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was seen at a private family wedding in Mumbai, where his nephew Eshaan Roshan married his longtime partner Aishwarya Singh. The close-knit family affair invited some close friends and family over, comprising many recognizable faces from the film fraternity. Even as the entire marriage festivity was ebullient, a video outside the venue has gone viral, post which it has been garnering definitely more eyeballs than expected on the web.

According to reports, the viral clip shows a visibly upset Rakesh Roshan involved in an argument with a bunch of eunuchs, colloquially known as hijras, stationed outside the wedding venue. At Indian weddings, it is a common practice for members of the community to visit and bless newlywed couples. One video shows them blessing the bride, Aishwarya Singh, who glowed in a pink bridal lehenga as she walked into the venue.

However, another leaked video seems to show Rakesh Roshan rebuking them sternly, and the eunuchs look pretty irritated in the exchange. Although the reason for the argument is not known, the leaked footage has sent the social network services in a frenzy, with comments and speculations galore.

The comments ranged from humorous to curious. One user jokingly wrote, “Rakesh ji bol rahe hai… Krish ka gaana sunega.” Others made remarks like, “They all look so serious.” Some felt the need to ask, “Kya behas wajah ho raha hai?” Others appeared surprised, saying that even in high-profile events, such arguments do take place among celebrities.

Despite the viral moment, the wedding itself saw a strong turnout from the Roshan family. Hrithik Roshan, who joined in the ceremony and pre-wedding festivities with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, was present with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, was also in attendance, accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni, reflecting the congeniality of the relationship.

Rakesh Roshan is a film director of several blockbuster movies and has also been a launching pad of Hrithik Roshan. Earlier, he was spotted posing joyfully with family members during the ongoing celebrations. The new viral video has hogged the limelight, but congratulations are in order as fans are going all guns blazing over the marital union between Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh.