Cillian Murphy’s Epic Return as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Teaser

Get your cap on—Tommy Shelby is officially back. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the much-anticipated feature-length continuation of the iconic crime drama. Set in Birmingham in 1940, the film pushes the Shelby family into a world gripped by World War II, where national conflict mirrors the personal wars still raging within Tommy Shelby himself.

Four years after the series finale, Cillian Murphy reprises his career-defining role as the ruthless yet introspective gang leader. The teaser makes it clear that this is not a quiet or sentimental return. It opens with the haunting question, “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?” before Tommy answers in his own words: “I’m not that man anymore.” For longtime fans, the line lands with chilling irony—because in the Peaky Blinders universe, change rarely comes without devastating consequences.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the film follows Tommy as he is drawn back from a self-imposed exile into what is being framed as his most destructive reckoning yet. With war engulfing Europe, the stakes are higher than ever, threatening not just the Shelby empire but Tommy’s soul, legacy, and remaining family ties.

Cillian Murphy described the return as deeply personal. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” he said, adding that reuniting with series creator Steven Knight and director Tom Harper felt especially meaningful. Murphy called the film “one for the fans,” signaling a return to the raw intensity that defined the original series.

Steven Knight, who also wrote the film, promises an uncompromising continuation of the story. “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our ‘Peaky Blinders,’” he said. Knight described The Immortal Man as an explosive chapter with “no holds barred” and “full-on ‘Peaky Blinders’ at war,” suggesting a darker, more brutal tone than ever before.

The cast further raises expectations, with Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and others joining Murphy in the ensemble.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will debut in select theaters on March 6, 2026, before streaming globally on Netflix on March 20, 2026. With war looming and Tommy Shelby returning to the battlefield—both external and internal—the storm is far from over.