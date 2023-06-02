scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of ‘Godavari’ fame.

Talking about the film, Nikhil said: “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who have over the making of this film become close friends of mine.”

He further mentioned: “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who ensured that we get to make exactly the film that we set out to make. And lastly, it has found its home at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relation, as I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to home for me.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is a Athena Production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

The film will soon drop on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%
Next article
RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls
This May Also Interest You
Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US