Ram Charan cuts birthday cake on RC15 set with Kiara Advani

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) As he is turning 38 on Monday, actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming yet-untitled film RC15 a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani.

Ram on Saturday celebrated his birthday on the sets and even had a cake cutting ceremony. He was showered with rose petals. He was joined by Kiara, director S Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva.

A slew of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where Ram is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt, pants paired with sunglasses.

Kiara kept it cool as she wore white top and blue jeans.

According to reports, the upcoming film which is touted as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. It will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali and Srikanth.

–IANS

dc/uk/

