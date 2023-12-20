Wednesday, December 20, 2023
BollywoodNews

Ram Charan visits Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai with wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaara

'RRR' star Ram Charan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Game Changer'

By Agency News Desk
Ram Charan visits Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai with wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaara _pic courtesy news agency

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai along with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara on Wednesday.

The actor sported a crisp white shirt and grey pants, and looked dapper.

Upasana, who was dressed in a floral outfit, was seen carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple.

This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara’s six-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family.

They visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they seek blessings for the little Laxmi of their house, Klin Kaara.

The actor greeted people on his way back from the temple and requested the paparazzi stationed at the venue to allow them some space.

The actor sat in his car along with his wife and daughter and drove away.

