Ranbir Kapoor allegedly 'harassed' by a biker; fans call it 'stupid'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly harassed by a young biker in Mumbai, who tried to click the former’s photo without his ‘consent’.The video on paparazzo Varinder Chawla’s Instagram shows a boy in blue shirt, forcibly trying to take Ranbir’s photo through his car window.

Ranbir’s driver can be seen lowering the window pane and asking the boy to move forward. The biker can then be seen replying back to the driver and clicked more pictures of Ranbir.

The viral video didn’t go well the netizens and fans commented: “This is literal harassment.”

“Stupid fan. This is why bodyguards beat up these guys,” said another.

“Omg, this guy should be arrested for intrusion,” more shared their comments: “Some people don’t really know the meaning of privacy.”

On the work front, Ranbir has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.

