scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram drop wedding clicks; say 'We are one'

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their official wedding pictures, leaving the fans in awe of their traditional nuptial ceremony.

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram drop wedding clicks; say 'We are one'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram drop wedding clicks; say 'We are one' _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their official wedding pictures, leaving the fans in awe of their traditional nuptial ceremony. The lovebirds had tied the nuptial knot in Imphal on Wednesday. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort.

Randeep took to the social media and shared the clicks from his dreamy wedding with Lin.

The ‘Sarbjit’ actor wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head.

On the other hand, Lin looked like a princess in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth adorned on it with heavy embellished work on it.

She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse, and completed the wedding look with traditional gold jewellery.

Randeep captioned the photos as: “From today, we are One #justmarried,” followed by a red heart and infinite emoji.

Vijay Varma commented on the post and wrote: “you guys.”

Gautam Gulati said: “congratulations big B… god bless.”

Kanika Mann wrote: “waaaah sundar.”

Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement on getting married in Laishram’s Meitei traditions.

Randeep and Lin have been in a relationship for a long time. Lin has been a part of films such as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and recently in ‘Jaane Jaan’.

The reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malayalee family anxiously awaits 29th edition of Kolkata film festival for unveiling movie
Next article
Indian junior women's hockey secures 12-0 win against Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US