Randeep Hooda shares pic of tigress with snare stuck to belly, seeks help of U'khand CM

Randeep Hooda sought the support of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and concerned officials in rescuing and treating a tigress, which was spotted with a snare in her belly in the Surai forest range.

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda shares pic of tigress with snare stuck to belly _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Thursday sought the support of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and concerned officials in rescuing and treating a tigress, which was spotted with a snare in her belly in the Surai forest range.

Hooda is known for his social activism, and has earlier raised public awareness regarding chronic hunger, and also participated in an anti-suicide initiative.

The ‘Sarbjit’ fame actor took to X and shared a picture of a tigress running in a forest, with a snare stuck to her stomach.

He captioned the post: “A tigress is moving with a snare in her belly in the Surai forest range, Uttarakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her @ukfd_official @pushkardhami @ntca.”

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ actor has also tagged the state’s Chief Minister in his post.

On the personal front, Randeep tied the knot with actress Lin Laishram on November 29. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends in Imphal, Manipur.

On the work front, he will be seen as the lead in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. He also has ‘Unfair & Lovely’ in his kitty.

