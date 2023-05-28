Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ teaser launched

Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and actor Randeep Hooda launched the teaser of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ on Savarkar Jayanti – May 28, 2023, marking the 140th birth anniversary of the fearless revolutionary. Today India celebrates the birth anniversary of one of the most controversial and influential revolutionary leaders from the Indian freedom struggle – Veer Savarkar.

Marking this important date, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have launched a hard-hitting teaser that has left the audience in awe and shock with an intriguing question. While most of us have heard stories of various leaders, activists, and freedom fighters from those times, Savarkar’s ideologies and contributions have never been highlighted in Indian history books.

Savarkar was a revolutionary who was ‘most wanted by the Britishers’ because of his strong influence in building the armed revolution in India, which contributed immensely to India getting its freedom.

He also inspired the likes of Veer Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and many others. Speaking about the omitted history, the teaser points out how violence could have gotten India independence much earlier had the country followed in the footsteps of Savarkar. This historic film also marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. He will also be seen on the screen in the title role of Veer Savarkar.

Anand Pandit said, “Producer Anand Pandit, on the launch, said, “Savarkar is a very prestigious project for us because of the incredible impact that Veer Savarkar had on our nation’s freedom struggle. His story, unfortunately, has not been told to us as a country and we hope our film will complete that lacune. We present the film’s first look and hope the audience comes back asking for more.”

Filmamaker Sandeep Singh said, “People the world over continue to misunderstand him. They wanted, and still want, him to apologise without knowing the reason. When I say that Veer Savarkar was truly a patriot, I mean it, and stand by it staunchly. Thus, for those who have misunderstood him need to watch our film for all factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have got an opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighter of his time.”

Launching the film’s teaser, Randeep said, “Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday.”

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar also has Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in lead roles.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Ishaan Dutta and Rahul V Dubey. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and the film is slated to release in cinemas this year.