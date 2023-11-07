scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her: ‘I feel safe in country with leaders like you’

Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video.

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you'
Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her 'I feel safe in country with leaders like you' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video.

Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, “Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you.”

Reacting to the video, Big B had tweeted, “Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic).”

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media.

She wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shubhangi Atre shares cherished Dhanteras memories; to buy gold for daughter
Next article
Students to explore 'Dehradun ki vadiyaan' in season 3 of 'Crushed'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US