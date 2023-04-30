scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Rainbow’, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was because she was in a “no network area”.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.

The pictures feature a selfie with Dev Mohan, shoot location, time spent with her mother and sister.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas… but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk… you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing… so it’s for those who actually want to know).”

Sharing details of the photos, Rashmika wrote: “3rd place we shot in was Munnar – 1 – this was yesterday, before pack up picture… @devmohanofficial and I took… 2- a group pictureeeeeee 3- the scenery we had from our location… man! It was dreamy… 4- this was a view from my room… I just haaaaad to show it to you… Munnar has some of the most beautiful views for sure.”

She added: “2nd was Kodaikanal – 5- the flowers just looked too pretty… 6- the sun rise view from my balcony in Kodai…”

“And 1st was Chennai – 7- how can my day go without a workout, tell me, @karansawhney11 video credit 8- mum came to pick my sister up to go back home… ladies hai toh matlab the photo session has to happen for sure… 9- my sister had come off to Chennai alone to watch me work and her lil mid shot hugs were THE BEST… kids are so tiny man… 10- my first selfie and I think the only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post… Bye,” the actress wrote.

Tamil-Telugu film ‘Rainbow’ is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite actor Allu Arjun.

–IANS

dc/prw/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why
Next article
IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top of the order, says Zaheer Khan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top of the order, says Zaheer Khan

News

Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why

Technology

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom lays off 11% of workforce

Technology

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk

Sports

Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday

News

Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him

Technology

Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth

News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Sports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US