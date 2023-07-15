scorecardresearch
Rasika Duggal is chuffed with being nominated for IFFM for her 'Delhi Crime' role

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has secured a nomination at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), for its upcoming 14th edition, and she couldn’t be happier.

In the category of Best Actor (Female) – Series, Rasika has been nominated for her outstanding portrayal in ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’.

Talking about the nomination, Rasika said: “I am honored to be nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne alongside women whose talent I have so much respect for. Neeti Singh is a character very close to my heart and It’s a privilege to bring her journey to life in each subsequent season through the compelling narrative of ‘Delhi Crime’.”

The category features an impressive lineup of talented contenders, including Rajshri Deshpande, Shefali Shah, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sriya Reddy, Tillotama Shome, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Rasika’s character, Neeti Singh, in ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ has impressed audiences with her journey from being a wide-eyed trainee officer in the first season to her promotion as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the second season.

Throughout the series, viewers witness Neeti’s struggles in navigating both her personal and professional life, showcasing Rasika’s exceptional acting prowess.

Meanwhile, she has ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ and ‘Mirzapur 3’ in the pipeline.

