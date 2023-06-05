scorecardresearch
Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'

Just 23 years old, Riar Saab's real name is Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar and he comes from village called Dhapai in Punjab.

Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'
Riar Saab on 'Obsessed' 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'

Just 23 years old, Riar Saab’s real name is Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar and he comes from village called Dhapai in Punjab. His track ‘Obsessed’ dropped a month ago and currently has 9,896,811 views on Youtube. And on Instagram, over thousands have made reels on the track.

Talking to IANS about his number trending on Instagram, he said: “It feels incredible. I knew this song deserved to be heard by the masses and while it was doing great on its own, Vicky Kaushal’s post really fueled it to another level. A huge shoutout to him!”

It is the blend of Hindi and Punjabi that draws people to ‘Obsessed’.

“I think the mix of Punjabi and Hindi is what people vibe with. It is also a high energy track which helps. Shout out to Abhijay Sharma for the absolute banger beat and his beautiful voice.”<br> <br>Riar began singing at family functions but said that it was his sister who motivated to take it up professionally.

“I am originally from a village called Dhapai in Punjab but have lived in Mumbai for most of my life. Growing up, I used to sing at family functions but it was my sister who motivated me to take it up professionally.”

He added: “I started with hip-hop and rap music and eventually shifted to a more melodic zone where I also get to sing.”

Riar is influenced by both Bombay and his village in Punjab, which helps him in making his music.

He said: “I have grown up primarily in Bombay but we paid regular visits to my pind (village) back in Punjab. I have been heavily influenced by both cultures which I try to represent in my music as well.”

What’s more daunting making music or releasing them?

“Both are beautiful processes. I always have my team by my side in the studio who gives me instant feedback on the music I make. But when it reaches the audience, it is a whole different feeling.”

With getting a rave response on social media for his track, he agrees these platforms have helped in bridging the gap between talents and audience.

“Oh definitely. I mean ‘Obsessed’ is the biggest example of how social media has democratised music. Anyone can blow up with a song that they made in their home studio. It is surreal.”

