'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been given a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film

By Agency News Desk
As the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been given a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC), the makers were still asked to remove some words, dialogues and references from the movie. 

The makers have been asked to remove abusive words, the mention of the Lok Sabha and a reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other changes.

The makers have been asked to remove the abusive word ‘b******d’, used multiple times in the film. The word has instead been replaced by ‘behan di’.

The CBFC asked to remove the mention of Lok Sabha from a dialogue and not even replace it with any other term, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

The makers have also been asked to make changes to the Rabindranath Tagore scene that became a massive talking point after the trailer of the upcoming Ranveer Singh film came out.

Old Monk, the rum brand, has been rephrased to Bold Monk in the movie.

A dialogue mentioning West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was asked to do away with a dialogue in the lingerie shop scene was also removed. In the same scene, the word bra was replaced with item.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes and is set to release in theatres on July 28.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and an intellectual Bengali journalist who are in love with each other. As their family oppose to their relationship, the two decide to live with each other’s families for three months.

The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly and Kshitee Jog among many others.

