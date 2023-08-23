scorecardresearch
Rohit Bose Roy: 'Voicing Chris Pratt's Peter Quill was fun because his character is similar to what I am in real life'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS)  Actor Rohit Bose Roy, who has voiced Peter Quill in all the three Hindi versions of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, said that he enjoyed voicing Chris Pratt’s character of Peter Quill as his character is similar to what he is in real life. 

Rohit said: “Voicing Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill or Star-Lord was so much fun because his character is similar to what I am in real life- fun, engaging and a little cocky. I remember the first time I dubbed for Peter Quill, they were so excited about my voice on Chris Pratt’s face that I became his unofficial voice across India.

“Working in this industry is something that makes me happy, and the fact that the film is a part of the epic Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise only adds to my happiness.”

The actors recalls that singing a Hindi song over an English song Peter Quill-style was one of the toughest challenges of the job.

He said: “I once had to sing a Hindi song over an English song, the way Peter had done it. Voicing this character in the final movie of the franchise was the most amazing experience. I enjoyed the third movie a lot as it was definitely bigger and better than any of the movies before.

“The responses I received from people have been really encouraging. They told me that it does not feel as if they were watching a dubbed version of the movie. That’s more than enough for me. I work in this industry for fun but when I get such a response from the viewers, I think it is a great takeaway.”

The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 joins the other two films of the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed and written by James Gunn, the final instalment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will see the Guardians take on their last intergalactic journey. The favourite bands of misfits are now in Knowhere and start to settle down, but not before Rocket Raccoon’s turbulent past catches up.

It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff reprise their roles. Also joining them are Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Produced by Kevin Feige, the movie is available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
